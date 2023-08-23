Fightin Phils Take Down Senators

The Reading Fightin Phils scored a run in each of the first three innings en route to beating the Senators 6-1. James Wood had the only two hits for Harrisburg with both coming against Reading starter Mick Abel. The Senators scored a run in the third to make the score 3-1 but couldn't get any closer. They put two runners on in the sixth inning but stranded both, their final threat of the game.

The Big Play

In the top of the fifth, Reading put two on with no outs, but Dustin Saenz retired the next two batters before Jhailyn Ortiz doubled in the runners giving Reading a 5-1 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Dustin Saenz started and went six innings allowing five runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four... Alex Troop tossed two scoreless frames... Garvin Alston pitched the ninth inning and allowed a run on two hits.

With the Gavel

James Wood singled and doubled for the only hits for Harrisburg.

Filibusters

Richmond and Bowie both won Wednesday dropping the Senators four games out of first place... Five of the six runners that scored for Reading reached on a walk or were hit by a pitch... The time of the game was 2:17... The attendance was 3,461.

On the Docket

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

