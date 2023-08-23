August 23, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS TAKE GAME ONEPortland won the first game of the series last night, 4-2 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Richmond took the lead in the top of the second inning after a two-run homer from Andy Thomas put the Flying Squirrels on top 2-0. Nick Yorke cut the Richmond lead in half with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier and extend his thirteen-game on-base streak. Portland took the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth scoring two runs on four hits. An RBI single from Brainer Bonaci tied the game at two before Yorke recorded his second RBI single of the day to put Portland on top 3-2. Tyler McDonough hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to record his third hit of the night and Portland doubled the 4-2 lead.

DOMINANT DOBBINSHunter Dobbins earned his fourth win last night after pitching 7.0 innings allowing just two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six. Dobbins has now recorded back-to-back 7.0 inning starts which ties a season-high.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN Seven Sea Dogs recorded a hit in last night's thirteen hit affair while Nick Yorke (2-3), Matthew Lugo (2-4), Tyler McDonough (3-4), and Corey Rosier (3-3) all recorded multi- days at the plate. Portland previously tied a season-high with seventeen hits against the Flying Squirrels back on July 28th in Richmond.

NICK BY THE NUMBERS Nick Yorke extended a thirteen-game on-base streak that dates back to August 12th against Hartford with a pair of hits last night. Yorke was one of four Sea Dogs to record a multi-hit game yesterday after going two-for-three with a pair of RBI singles. Across those thirteen games, Yorke has recorded eleven hits, four of which were for extra bases with three doubles and a home run. He has also generated four walks. Yorke is currently batting .323 in the month of August while still leading the team in hits (104), runs (61), RBI (56), and ties for most triples (5).

THREE FOR TYLER Tyler McDonough is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak that began on August 11th against Hartford after going three-for-four last night. McDonough's three hits last night ties a season-best. McDonough has recorded ten hits across those seven games including a double and a walk to equate for a .314 batting average in the month of August.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his second save in as many games to record his league-leading eighteenth of the season last night. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

RECAPPING RICHMONDThis series marks the second and final meeting with the Richmond Flying Squirrels this season. Previously, the Sea Dog traveled to Richmond in July as a part of a two-week road trip where the Flying Squirrels took five of six at The Diamond.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 23, 2010 - Nate Spears knocked in a season-high six runs in Portland's 10-5 win in Harrisburg. Spears hit two homers and drove in 5 runs in his first two at- bats. Anthony Rizzo clubbed a three-run double in the fourth.

PITCHING PREVIEWRHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. In his last start on August 17 in Binghamton, he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven. He has made two starts against the Flying Squirrels this season. He is 0-1 with 15.00 ERA. In 6.0 innings he has allowed 10 runs on 10 hits while walking five and striking out nine. Richmond is batting .370 against him.

Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2023

