Yard Goats Get a Run in the 9th to Beat First Place Somerset

August 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ- Sterlin Thompson singled with two outs in the ninth inning, scoring Colin Simpson, and helping the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Somerset Patriots 3-2 on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Thompson's hard ground ball up the middle hit the second base bag, and landed in short left field allowing the Yard Goats to break the 2-2 tie and snap a three-game losing skid. Simpson had two hits, including an RBI single and scored the eventual game winning run. Hartford pitchers Mike Ruff, Nick Garcia, Seth Halvorsen, Austin Kitchen and Nick Kuzia allowed just two runs on five hits and had eight strikeouts.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead on Josh Breaux's RBI single in the fourth inning, scoring Agustin Ramirez against reliever Nick Garcia. The Yard Goats tied the game in the fifth inning, as Yonendrys Gomez balked and Julio Carreras scored making it 1-1 Hartford took a 2-1 lead later in the fifth on Colin Simpson's RBI single, scoring Drew Romo.

The Patriots tied the game in the sixth inning as Ben Rice led off the inning with a solo home run against Seth Halvorsen in his Double-A debut. The right-hander struck out the final two batters of the inning.

Hartford put together a two-out rally in the ninth inning against Danny Watson. Colin Simpson worked a walk and went to third base on a single by Bladimir Restituyo. Sterlin Thompson followed with a hard ground ball up the middle that hit the second base bag and allowed Simpson to score to make it 3-2 Yard Goats.

Yard Goats reliever Nick Kuzia retired all six batters faced in the eighth and ninth inning to earn his fourth win of the season.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game road trip in Somerset, New Jersey on Thursday night (7:05 PM). LHP Carson Palmquist will make his first start for Hartford and RHP Richard Fitts will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

