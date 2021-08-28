Sea Dogs Explode for Season-High 20 Hits in 11-3 Win

August 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (56-42) launched a season-high 20-hit attack defeating the Reading Fightin Phils (40-61) 11-3 on Saturday night ending a six-game losing streak.

Cameron Cannon led the Portland offense with a 4-for-5 performance including two doubles, a run scored, and a RBI. Ronaldo Hernandez and Hudson Potts chipped in with three hits each including two doubles, two runs scored, and a RBI for Hernandez.

Triston Casas hit his first Home Run at Hadlock Field and seventh of the season in the seventh inning. The 425-foot blast to rightfield was a two-run homer that highlighted a three-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs an 8-3 lead.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Reading led off the game with back-to-back singles and Matt Kroon scored on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Josh Stephen. Jeisson Rosario led off the game for Portland with a double, stole third, and scored on a Hernandez RBI single.

The Sea Dogs sent eight batters to the plate scoring three times in the third inning. Hudson Potts had a sacrifice fly to rightfield to score Triston Casas. Ryan Fitzgerald and Tyreque Reed each contributed RBI singles.

Hernandez doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a Potts RBI single as Portland extended the lead to 5-1.

Matt Kroon collected his third hit of the night for Reading in the fifth inning, a two-run single that cut the Portland lead to 5-3 until Portland scored three times in the seventh highlighted by the Casas home run.

Roldani Baldwin added a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the eighth inning as Portland took a commanding 11-3 lead.

Josh Winckowski (6-3) earned the win holding the Fightin Phils to three runs (two earned) on five hits in six strong innings of work. Winckowski struck out eight and walked two.

Rio Gomez tossed two scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 20 innings over his last 13 appearances. Gomez allowed two hits, a walk, and struck out five batters.

Joan Martinez pitched a perfect ninth inning extending his scoreless streak to 10.1 innings over his last eight appearances.

Devlin Granberg was the only player in the Portland lineup without a hit, he did pick up an RBI on a sacrifice fly scoring Cannon in the seventh inning.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 PM. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Politi (5-8, 6.29) is slated to get the start for the Whoopie Pies. He will be opposed by Reading righty Tyler Phillips (0-0, 10.38). Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 5:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.