Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox

ERIE SEAWOLVES (53-47, 8.5 GB SW Div, T-3rd) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (58-40, 2.5 GB SW Div, 2nd)

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.26 ERA) VS. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 2.92 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 / 6:35 PM / Prince George's Stadium

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29 AT Bowie, 1:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.46 ERA) vs. LHP Drew Rom (2-1, 5.73 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 vs. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

wednESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

The SeaWolves have taken three of the first four games of the series against the Bowie Baysox thanks to a 6-3 victory on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium. Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first against Bowie starter Gray Fenter when Kerry Carpenter belted a two-out, solo home run to right. His 12th long ball of the season gave the 'Wolves a 1-0 lead. Bowie quickly responded with some small ball and a sacrifice fly in the home half of the first to tie the game. Erie retook the lead thanks to four walks in the third inning, and added to it in the fourth with a couple of runs scored on a groundout and passed ball. Dane Myers doubled in a run in the fifth inning, and blasted a solo home run, his third, in the eighth inning. Reese Olson earned his first Double-A win after firing five innings, Chavez Fernander allowed a pair of runs out of the bullpen, while Gerson Moreno notched a hold with 1.1 scoreless innings, and Cale Coshow earned his fourth save.

