Senators Bat around in Third, Take 8-3 Decision from Hartford
August 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators topped the Hartford Yard Goats 8-3 Saturday night in front of 4,178 at FNB Field. It was the second straight game the Senators had an early 4-0 lead. The Senators sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning tallying four runs and cruised home from there.
ON CAPITAL HILL
Mario Sanchez went 5.2 innings to earn his third win of the season. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out three. He's 3-7 on the season. Reid Schaller followed with two innings of work allowing two runs while striking out two. Carlos Navas pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn his second save. He struck out two and walked two.
WITH THE GAVEL
Ian Sagdal hit a long two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Sens an 8-3 lead. It was his second home run this season. KJ Harrison continued his recent surge with two hits and two RBIs. Gilbert Lara had two hits, drove in two and scored a run. Cole Daily went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators had hits in only three frames but in those three, they tallied all their hits and runs. Tomorrow the Senators go for their second series win this season. They're now 12-12 August, their best month season.
ON DECK
The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:40 p.m.
