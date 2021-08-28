Toglia Homers But Goats Rally Falls Short

August 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Michael Toglia slugged his second home run since joining Hartford, but the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Yard Goats, 8-3, Saturday night. Harrisburg (39-61) took an early 4-0 lead in the third inning off of reliever Derik Watson (0-1), making his Hartford debut. The Yard Goats, after managing one run off of starting and winning pitcher Mario Sanchez (3-7), battled back against reliever Reid Schaller in the eighth inning. A sacrifice fly by Coco Montes against Schaller, and a bases loaded walk by reliever Carlos Navas to Casey Golden, cut the Harrisburg lead to 6-3. But Navas, who notched his second save, got Willie MacIver to fly out with the bases loaded, ending the threat. Ian Sagdal put the game away for Harrisburg with a towering, two-run homer in the eighth inning off of Will Gaddis.

Toglia's homer and a double by Willie Abreu were the Hartford (33-66) extra base hits. Gilbert Lara and KJ Harrison each had a single and two-run double to pace Harrisburg's offense. Sanches pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits to notch the win. He walked one and struck out three. Watson yielded four runs on three hits in one inning to suffer the defeat.

The series and road trip wrap up Sunday at 1 PM. Hartford needs a victory to split the six-game series. Ryan Feltner will pitch for the Yard Goats while Jackson Tetreault will start for Harrisburg in a battle of right handed pitchers. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, 100.9FM, on the internet at newsradio1410.iheart.com (i-heart radio app) and video- streamed on MiLB.TV.

Hartford 3-6-1Harrisburg 8-9-1

WP- Mario Sanchez (3-7)

LP- Derik Watson (0-1)

S- Carlos Navas (2)

T- 3:05

A- 4,178

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.