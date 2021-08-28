Capra's Grand Slam Powers Fisher Cats to 5-1 Win

Manchester, N.H. - Vinny Capra hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning to power the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on Saturday night. Capra punctuated a solid evening for New Hampshire as eight Fisher Cats reached base in the win.

In the third inning, Chris Bec reached on an error before Reggie Pruitt and Tanner Kirwer singled. With one out and the bases loaded, Capra hit the second pitch of his at bat into the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, recording his tenth home run of the season and first grand slam while making the score 4-0.

Johnny Barbato got the start for New Hampshire, and only allowed one hit through three innings of work. Brandon Eisert (W, 1-0) entered in the beginning of the fourth inning and struck out four batters while also allowing only one hit in two innings of relief.

With Connor Law pitching in the sixth, Binghamton's Matt Winaker singled home Nick Meyer to trim the deficit to 4-1. However, New Hampshire would restore the four-run lead when a Nick Podkul line drive to left field drove home Demi Orimoloye in the bottom of the eighth, making it 5-1.

Marcus Reyes worked two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, and Graham Spraker closed the door on Binghamton while retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies conclude the series Sunday at 1:35 in the afternoon. Luis Quiñones (2-2, 2.57 ERA) will get the start. The first 750 kids in attendance will receive a youth jersey, courtesy of the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

