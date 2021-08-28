Reading Overmatched by Portland Saturday Night

The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 11-3 on Saturday night. The Fightins pitching staff gave up a season-high 20 hits. Matt Kroon had a three hit night, while Bryson Stott and Jack Conley notched two apiece. Conley had an impressive pick off from behind the plate. Reading leads the series 4-1.

Reading scored first as Josh Stephen sent home Kroon on a sacrifice fly.

Portland followed up with a run of their own in the bottom half.

They added three more in the bottom of the third thanks to Hudson Potts, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Tyreque Reed.

The Sea Dogs plated one in the bottom of the fourth as Potts doubled home Ronaldo Hernandez to lead 4-1.

The R-Phils got right back in it though when Kroon's two run single scored Colby Fitch and Jack Conley making it 5-3.

Portland continued their offense as Devlin Granberg knocked a sacrifice fly and Triston Casas sent a 425 foot two-run shot out of the ballpark.

In the bottom of the eighth Roldani Baldwin sealed the deal with a three-run home run finishing the ballgame 11-3.

Francisco Morales (L, 3-11) threw three innings of work allowing four runs on eight hits. He struck out his 100th batter for his final out. Jonathan Hennigan threw two innings of relief allowing one run while Tyler Carr allowed three of his own in his two frames. Aneurys Zabala finished out the ballgame with five hits and three runs coming off of a homer.

Tomorrow's contest against the Portland Sea Dogs begins at 1:00PM.

