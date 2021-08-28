Reading Overmatched by Portland Saturday Night
August 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 11-3 on Saturday night. The Fightins pitching staff gave up a season-high 20 hits. Matt Kroon had a three hit night, while Bryson Stott and Jack Conley notched two apiece. Conley had an impressive pick off from behind the plate. Reading leads the series 4-1.
Reading scored first as Josh Stephen sent home Kroon on a sacrifice fly.
Portland followed up with a run of their own in the bottom half.
They added three more in the bottom of the third thanks to Hudson Potts, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Tyreque Reed.
The Sea Dogs plated one in the bottom of the fourth as Potts doubled home Ronaldo Hernandez to lead 4-1.
The R-Phils got right back in it though when Kroon's two run single scored Colby Fitch and Jack Conley making it 5-3.
Portland continued their offense as Devlin Granberg knocked a sacrifice fly and Triston Casas sent a 425 foot two-run shot out of the ballpark.
In the bottom of the eighth Roldani Baldwin sealed the deal with a three-run home run finishing the ballgame 11-3.
Francisco Morales (L, 3-11) threw three innings of work allowing four runs on eight hits. He struck out his 100th batter for his final out. Jonathan Hennigan threw two innings of relief allowing one run while Tyler Carr allowed three of his own in his two frames. Aneurys Zabala finished out the ballgame with five hits and three runs coming off of a homer.
Tomorrow's contest against the Portland Sea Dogs begins at 1:00PM.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 28, 2021
- Reading Overmatched by Portland Saturday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Toglia Homers But Goats Rally Falls Short - Hartford Yard Goats
- Senators Bat around in Third, Take 8-3 Decision from Hartford - Harrisburg Senators
- Sea Dogs Explode for Season-High 20 Hits in 11-3 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- August 28, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- INF Gleyber Torres to Rehab in Somerset on Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Ducks Win Again in Extras in Somerset, 4-2 in 10 Innings - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Reading Overmatched by Portland Saturday Night
- Bats Pop, Pitching Fires Reading to Fourth Straight Victory
- Upper Providence Little League to be Honored at America's Classic Ballpark
- Stokes Ties It, Gozzo Pulls Ahead, Marconi Seals the Deal
- R-Phils Announce 2022 Schedule