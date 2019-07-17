Schmidt Hurls Complete Game, Two-Hit Shutout

July 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





GREENVILLE - For the first time this season an Asheville Tourists starting pitcher came out of the dugout to throw a pitch in the eighth inning. Then the starting pitcher came back out in the ninth. Three batters later the Tourists celebrated a 4-0 win over the Greenville Drive, and Colten Schmidt recorded all 27 outs.

Schmidt won his third consecutive start but today's game in Greenville was a masterpiece. Colten allowed a total of two hits in his nine innings of work. He did not walk a batter. Schmidt retired the final eight batters he faced to finish his day just as strong as it began.

Offensively, Asheville received three hits from Niko Decoali and three runs scored by Kyle Datres. Willie MacIver added a sacrifice fly to the attack while Coco Montes, Grant Lavigne, and Max George all chipped in hits.

The headliner was Schmidt. He did not have to use the strikeout to record many outs. Schmidt induced plenty of weak contact that even included a four-pitch inning in the fifth. Greenville had a total of three base-runners; an error in the third, a bloop double in the fourth, and a single in the seventh.

Colten lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.96 with the complete game shutout victory and more importantly gave the Tourists a much-needed win against their Sally League rivals. Asheville returns home of Thursday evening to open a four-game series against the Rome Braves.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.