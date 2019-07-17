Tourists Top Drive, 4-0, on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Asheville starter Colten Schmidt tossed a shutout against the Greenville Drive on Wednesday at Fluor Field, as the Tourists avoided the sweep with a 4-0 victory.

Asheville got on the board in the second. With two outs and no one on, Kyle Datres was hit by a pitch and later stole second. Niko Decolati then singled to center to score him and give the Tourists a 1-0 lead.

The Tourists added to the lead with two runs in the sixth. Coco Montes led off the inning with a double, then Grant Lavigne singled and Willie MacIver turned in a sacrifice fly to push the Asheville lead to 2-0, before an error allowed a second run to score to make it 3-0. Asheville tacked on a fourth and final run in the ninth, after a walk, single, fielder's choice and Greenville error to secure the 4-0 victory.

Schmidt (5-4) turned in a shutout against the Drive, allowing just two hits and no walks with three strikeouts. The lefty faced just one over the minimum over the final five innings.

Greenville starter Kevin Biondic was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Yoan Aybar threw two solid innings in relief, striking out four with no hits, walks or runs, while Yorvin Pantoja allowed one run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout in the ninth.

Brandon Howlett and Devlin Granberg turned in the Drive's only two hits, with Howlett turning in his 17th double of the year. Niko Decolati was 3-for-3 for the Tourists with an RBI, while Kyle Datres scored three of the team's four runs.

The Drive open a four-game series with the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday. First pitch at 7:05 PM.

