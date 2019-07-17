World's Largest Moon Landing Punctuates RiverDogs' Upcoming Homestand

July 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - A ballpark-wide experience to create the world's largest moon landing that's as easy as taking a seat at The Joe will highlight four days of making fun starting on Thursday night at Riley Park. The RiverDogs return home to welcome in the Lexington Legends, the Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, to start a four-game homestand on the weekend.

Thursday, July 18, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: Help the RiverDogs kick off the homestand with a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at The Joe, featuring dollar beers as DJ Natty Heavy brings the beats to the Ashley View Pub. Fans can follow DJ Natty Heavy and 95SX on social media to win VIP wristbands to Club Budweiser and cut the beer lines. It's also construction night at The Joe, featuring heavy equipment throughout the ballpark presented by Sunbelt Rentals.

Friday, July 19, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks/Domestic Violence Awareness Night: The RiverDogs put on another postgame firework showcase presented by Home Telecom after the conclusion of the final out as the RiverDogs celebrate the nation's military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday. In conjunction with 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News, fans wearing red at the gate will receive $1 off regular ticket pricing at the box office. During an inning break, a deployed military serviceman, servicewoman or veteran will be called upon and thanked for their service. The RiverDogs also partner with Minor League Baseball's initiative with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Starting on Friday for the final three days of the homestand, the nationwide Hershey's Heartwarming Tour comes to The Joe, complete with S'mores samples for fans entering the gate. The RiverDogs will also unveil a special Make Your Own S'mores Sundae station at their Scoops concession stand. Follow the RiverDogs on social media to submit your most heartwarming story for a chance to be recognized at Sunday's game and win a yearlong supply of Hershey's.

Saturday, July 20, 6:05 p.m.: Moon Landing Night: A moon celebration unlike any other in Minor League Baseball starts when the first 1,000 fans receive a RiverDogs souvenir moon shirt. Moon trivia, moonwalking and Moon Pies all lead up to the end of the seventh-inning stretch when all fans in the ballpark will simultaneously "land on their moon," creating the world's largest moon landing, presented by Chuck FM and Fox 24. Plus, in honor of the original moon landing, if the game lasts shorter than Neil Armstrong's 2 hours, 31 minutes and 40 seconds on the moon, every fan will go home with a voucher for another RiverDogs game. As part of a Naturday down at The Joe, fans can enjoy the RiverDogs' latest frosty beverage, the Naturdays Beer Shake, featuring Natty Light over strawberry and vanilla ice cream with fresh-squeezed lemon.

Sunday, July 21, 5:05 p.m.: Holy City Sunday/Chalk the Park: As part of an MUSC Health Family Sunday in the Holy City, the first 500 kids through the gate receive a pack of chalk to help "make fun" throughout the ballpark. All kids that come to the ballpark can eat free, run the bases post-game and play pre-game catch on the field. Members of the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club (12 and under) get in for free presented by Y102.5 and ABC News 4.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.