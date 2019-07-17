Pitching Falters in 11-1 Loss to 'Hoppers

July 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





GREENSBORO, NC - Tomas Alastre struggled in four innings against the Grasshoppers, leading to a 11-1 loss to Greensboro at First National Bank Field Wednesday afternoon.

Alastre (L, 3-10) gave up five homers and eight runs in just four innings of work in Hagerstown's (40-56, 10-16) loss.

Jonah Davis and Jack Herman broke things open with solo homers in the second frame before Greensboro (58-39, 14-12) added four more runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.

The Suns got on the board via Phil Caulfield's second homer of the season. The infielder is now stroking .348 in eight games with the Suns after Wednesday's 1-for-2 effort where he also drew two walks. Caulfield now own a five-game hitting streak, his longest mark of the season.

Not to be outdone, Drew Mendoza finished 2-for-4 with a double to earn his own five-game hitting streak, his second such streak of his young career.

Chandler Day was the first reliever to enter the game for Hagerstown. The Vanderbilt-product spun three innings, allowing two runs before handing the ball to Trey Turner, who worked the ninth. Turner allowed one run off of two hits to make the final score 11-1.

Tomorrow, Hagerstown returns home to kick-off a four-game set against the Hickory Crawdads. The Suns toss RHP Jake Irvin (5-6, 4.59 ERA), while Hickory has yet to announce their starter for the game.

The Suns return home for a four-game series with the Hickory Crawdads July 18-21. The homestand is littered with promotions from a Jimmy Buffett-themed Thirsty Thursday, an Early Halloween Party, Friday, Wrestling Night, with an appearance from Bob Backlund before we wrap up the homestand with a Kids Sunday Funday.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.