Game Notes (July 17)

July 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power goes for a perfect 6-0 season series record against the Columbia Fireflies Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. RHP Devin Sweet (4-4, 3.36 ERA) toes the rubber for West Virginia, while RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-8, 4.63 ERA) heads to the hill for Columbia.

-----------------------------------------

POWER POUNDS FIREFLIES TO TAKE SERIES: Matt Sanders and Julio Rodriguez each tallied three hits, and the Power's offense pummeled the Columbia Fireflies early and often en route to an 11-6 win Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park. West Virginia jumped all over Columbia starter Tylor Megill, who could not escape the first inning. The righty got the first out of the ballgame with a flyout from Ryan Ramiz, but then allowed Sanders to reach via an infield single before walking three straight batters to plate a run. A wild pitch by Megill ushered in Julio to make it 2-0 Power, and Dean Nevarez provided the final blow for Megill, stroking an opposite-field, two-run single to right that pushed the lead to 4-0. West Virginia kept right on chugging in the second against Jake Simon, with Sanders and Julio ripping back-to-back doubles for a 5-0 cushion. Sanders plated one more in the third on an RBI single, while a Ronny Mauricio fielding error upped the lopsided affair to 7-0 through three. Meanwhile, Ryne Inman held the Fireflies at bay over his four innings of work, ceding just three hits and striking out four. Columbia's offense stayed subdued until the sixth, when Shervyen Newton caught hold of a hanging toss from Reid Morgan and drilled a three-run bomb to make it 7-3. However, Julio answered right back, launching a 392-foot skyscraping homer to left in the bottom of the frame to give the Power a five-run lead again. The Fireflies notched two more in the seventh against Travis Kuhn, but West Virginia fired back with three in the eighth while Ben Onyshko locked up Columbia over the final 2.1 innings to pick up his second save of the season.

SWEET AS HONEY: Thanks to his eighth-inning RBI bloop single to left, Bobby Honeyman extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active streak on the team. In this span, the infielder is averaging .360 (18-for-50) with a home run, six RBI and nine runs scored, and has only struck out six times. In fact, Honeyman has only fanned six times over his last 17 games, stretching across 69 at-bats. Honeyman is in the midst of his third hitting streak of eight games or more this season (May 13-20 and May 24-June 2 with identical .344 averages). The Stony Brook product is one of two batters with a hitting streak of 12 games or more this year (Jarred Kelenic, 18 games, April 11-May 2).

JULIOOOO: Julio has been on a tear recently, recording a hit in nine of his last 11 games dating back to July 4. In that span, he is boasting a .348 (14-for-41) clip with two homers and 14 RBI along with a 1.001 OPS. The Dominican Republic product also has four multi-hit games in his last six contests, including three straight multi-hit games from July 11-13 and a three-hit night last night. The Mariners' sixth-best prospect per MLB.com now has 16 multi-hit games this year, fifth-highest on the team. He also notched three RBI in a game for just the fifth time in his 100-game MiLB career.

HOMERS ON HOMERS ON HOMERS: As a part of his three-hit evening, Julio blasted his sixth home run of the season, and his third in the month of July (7/1 and 7/11). Over their last five games, the Power has connected for seven long balls, third-most of any SAL team in that stretch. West Virginia now has 81 home runs as a team this year, also third-most in the South Atlantic League behind Greensboro (97) and Hickory (107). The Power has homered 45 times in 47 home games, tied with Asheville for the third-most home long balls in the SAL (Hickory, 67).

RAH-RAH-RAH-RAMIZ: Ramiz has continued to uptick his offense over the last few weeks, hitting safely in 11 of his last 14 games dating back to June 30. In that stretch, the New Jersey native is averaging .305 (18-for-59) with four homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and eight walks. Ramiz notched his 18th multi-hit game of the season last night, third-most on the team, along with his fifth multi-hit affair in July. His 48 walks are tied for fourth-most in the South Atlantic League with Terrin Vavra (Asheville).

PERFECTION ON THE HORIZON: With a win today in the series finale against Columbia, the Power would complete their second straight three-game sweep of the Fireflies this season (April 22-24). Across the first five games of their season series, West Virginia has outscored Columbia by 23 runs. The Power has only posted one perfect season record (with multiple series) against a team in Power history, when they claimed all 10 meetings with Kannapolis in 2013.

A NEW CREW: Following Monday's 10 transactions affecting West Virginia's roster, the Seattle Mariners continued their revamp of the Power with two more roster moves:

+ RHP Matthew Willrodt promoted to High-A Modesto from West Virginia

+ RHP Travis Kuhn promoted to West Virginia from Short-Season Everett

POWER POINTS: Charlie McConnell has not committed an error in 46 games... West Virginia went 5-for-12 with RISP.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.