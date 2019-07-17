Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Suns close out their season series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers today at 12:00 p.m. RHP Tomas Alastre (3-9, 6.00 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Greensboro counters with RHP Osvaldo Bido (10-5, 3.67 ERA).

SUNS WINNING STREAK ENDS AT FIVE: The Suns could not overcome two big innings from the Greensboro offense as they fell to the Grasshoppers 9-3 at First National Bank Field Tuesday. The big innings came with four runs in the first and four runs in the fifth against Suns (40-55, 10-15) starter Francys Peguero (L, 2-8) as the Grasshoppers (58-36, 14-11) broke Hagerstown's five-game winning streak. The four runs in the first gave Greensboro the lead, but not before the Suns had the initial advantage. Jacob Rhinesmith hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to center that put Hagerstown up 2-0. But that was all for the Suns against Grasshoppers starter Luis Nova (W, 4-2), who went 5.2 innings and struck out six. Greensboro got the runs back in the bottom of the first on a two-run double off the bat of Fabricio Macias. Luke Mangieri followed that up with a two-RBI homer to give the Grasshoppers a 4-2 lead. Peguero was strong on the mound for the next three innings, but things started to balloon again in the fifth. Connor Kaiser hit a home run with one away, and then after an error, Mangieri launched his second long ball of the game. This one was a two-out, two-run shot to put Greensboro up 7-2. The next batter was Grant Koch, and he went back-to-back with Mangieri to extend the Grasshoppers lead.

CALL-IN CAULFIELD: 2019 marks the second-consecutive year where Phil Caulfield has joined the Suns half-way through the year. In 2018, the infielder hit .188 through 24 games, nabbing 13 hits in 69 at-bats. So far this season, he is 7-for-21 in wis games and has already driven in nine RBI--five more than 2018.

FINDING THE 'CLUFF' GENE: Hagerstown's last two extra inning games have come against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and both have ended in similar fashion. The Suns won and the bat to score the winning run, one at home and one on the road, has been shortstop Jackson Cluff. Prior to the second half--when Cluff joined the team, the Suns were 1-7 in extra inning contests, but have now won back-to-back contests in extras. The BYU-product also launched his first professional homer in the second inning last night's game.

TUMBLING TURNER: Trey Turner had a first half to remember. The righty wrung up 24 batters in 13.1 innings and held opponents to a .111 average to compliment his 0.68 ERA in nine games. He walked just four batters in May and the first half of June before the All-Star Break. Since then though, the Missouri State-product has really struggled. After allowing two runs in the ninth Sunday, his ERA in the second half is 9.00 and his record stands at 0-3 after seven innings of work. Control has been a major problem for Turner who has walked nine batters while retiring just 21 in the second half.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 18 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product has spun 14 innings of relief since June 29, allowing just one run and setting down 13 via the strikeout while allowing just eight hits.

PEGGING PEGUERO: Last night Francys Peguero gave up a career-high eight runs in five innings of work, increasing his total to 11 runs in 10 innings in the month of July (since coming off the injured list). Despite the tough stretch, the righty still maintains the lowest ERA on the team (2.95).

