Homestand Preview #9: July 18-21

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns welcome the Hickory Crawdads to Municipal Stadium for a four-game series July 18-21 before heading back on the road again.

This is the third meeting between the two teams in 2019, with Hickory leading the season series 5-2. The squads split a four-game series at Municipal Stadium May 17-20 and then the Crawdads swept the Suns in a three-game set in Hickory June 24-26.

Schedule

Thursday, July 18: Suns vs Hickory Crawdads: 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 19: Suns vs Hickory Crawdads: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: Suns vs Hickory Crawdads: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Suns vs Hickory Crawdads: 2:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponents

ABOUT THE CRAWDADS: The Crawdads finished the first half in third place in the Northern Division, and have had an even better second half. Hickory sits in second place, just 1.5 games back of first-place Delmarva through 24 games, and would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today because they have the best overall record behind the Shorebirds. The Crawdads have been one the best offensive teams in the league this year. They lead the South Atlantic League in home runs (105) and rank second in OPS (.740). The offense is anchored by Sherten Apostel (15 HR, .802 OPS) and Pedro Gonzalez (17 HR, .806 OPS), who both rank in the top three in the league in long balls. The Crawdads arms have also been strong and have posted a 3.26 ERA this season, which is second-best in the league. Starter Yerry Rodriguez is the league's ERA (2.08) and WHIP (0.90) leader among qualified pitchers.

Promotions

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and Crawdads!

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT: Looking for a break from the hectic work week? Come on down to historic Municipal Stadium for a Jimmy Buffett themed night and cool down with some Thirsty Thursday specials during the game. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

SUMMER HALLOWEEN PARTY: Halloween is Woolie's favorite holiday, but he can't celebrate it with all the Suns fans.... We're going to fix that and host a Summer Halloween party. Come on out and dress up for the ballgame and lots of spooky fun!

WRESTLING NIGHT: Come out to Municipal Stadium to see the second-longest reigning WWE World Champion, Bob Backlund, for our 2019 wrestling night. Enjoy burgers, dogs and maybe you'll even be able to witness the WWE Hall-of-Famer's signature Cross-Face Chicken Wing. Gates open at 5:00 for the 6:05 p.m. contest.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Every Sunday Funday, there's plenty of family fun and games planned at historic Municipal Stadium. Face painting, autograph sessions and more will highlight the afternoon, while kids will also have special pre and post-game activities to participate in. Before the game, members of the Suns Kids Club can play catch on the field. All kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

