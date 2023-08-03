#SaveOurEms Night Promotion Announced for August 8th

August 3, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







In the heat of the Emerald's quest for a new stadium, #SaveOurEms Night presented by KPFF, Lease Crutcher Lewis, and PIVOT Architecture has been added to the Emerald's promotional calendar for Tuesday, August 8th.

#SaveOurEms Night is the perfect day for fans and community members alike to celebrate fond memories, and create new ones. On the night of the event, the Emerald's will have a media wall and camera for fans to share video testimony about what the team has meant to them over the past 68 years. There will also be a live pre-game Q&A beginning at 5:45pm on the top of the 1st base dugout to address frequently asked questions from the community.

Fans are encouraged to wear green for a first ever "Green Out" at PK Park, and the team will be wearing retro green uniforms as they take the field. The Emeralds will also be hosting a free sweepstakes for attending fans to enter to win one-of-a-kind experiences at the new stadium with a raffle style contest that will be hosted on the concourse level.

Sweepstakes prizes include:

The first pitch at the new stadium

A 20 person picnic in the new stadium

A guest spot to PA announce for 1 inning of an Emeralds home game

Various ticket packages for the new stadium

And more

Various other giveaways and prizes will be included in the fan experience throughout the night.

Game day timeline is as follows:

Gates to PK Park open at 5:30 PM, media can enter any time after 4:30pm for setup

Live Q&A will start at 5:45 PM on the Kendall 1st base dugout top

Game will start at 6:35 PM

Raffle entrance will end at the end of the 6th Inning

Prizes and winner will be announced over the PA after the 7th Inning Stretch

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.

