Pike Street Drummer to Jazz up Funko Field

EVERETT, WA: Chris Anderson, aka the Pike Street Drummer, will be coming to Funko Field this weekend, spicing up the pregame festivities at the ballpark. The performances will be presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance. Known for his impassioned drumming performances outside Seattle Mariners games and at Pike Place Market, the longtime jazz drummer has created a supreme sense of ambiance at those events that have become part of the Seattle experience.

Now Anderson will be having Everett fans dancing though the streets outside Funko Field, as he brings the party to AquaSox games.

The Chicago native, and current Marysville resident, began drumming throughout Seattle in the 2010s. He moved here after doing work for the alternative rock band Gorillaz in 2010 and has fallen in love with the city and the area ever since. Before his work with Gorillaz, Anderson played with the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, a street band that allowed him to play music in American music meccas like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans. In other words, this guy knows what he is doing.

In his third year of playing at Mariner games, Anderson has decided to bring his talents up to see the baby Mariners as he will be performing outside Funko Field from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6. Saturday's performance will be postgame only. Players on the AquaSox may see this as some sort of a preview, for when they hear his bellowing drums outside T-Mobile Park in their big-league future.

"The AquaSox are thrilled to bring the fun and energy of the Pike Street Drummer from the Left Gate at T-Mobile Park to the Plaza at Funko Field!" explained AquaSox GM Danny Tetzlaff. "Chris will add a lot of flair to our pre and post-game festivities!"

Anderson is also excited for the opportunity. "Can't wait to get started - This is going to be a lot of fun!" stated Pike St Drummer Chris Anderson.

ABOUT THE EVERETT AQUASOX: The Everett AquaSox are the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Everett is a member of the Northwest League and has been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the AquaSox moniker in 1995. For updates on the 2023 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or visit our website, AquaSox.com. Mini-plans, and group and picnic outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

