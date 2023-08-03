Hops Fall in Extras to Red-Hot Canadians

Hillsboro, OR - Game three of the six-game set between the Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians saw the C's get a clutch two-out extra-base hit in the tenth to win their 17th game against the Hops in 21 tries this season. Devereaux Harrison was solid again for Vancouver, giving up just two runs over five innings and 1B Peyton Williams and 3B Cade Doughty each turned in a three-hit game, in the 6-5 Vancouver win.

Jose Cabrera was on the mound for Hillsboro in game three of the series. He was making his 33rd career professional appearance and third start for the Hops. With two runners on base in the first, Gabby Martinez opened the scoring with an RBI single.

On the other side, the 2022 9th round pick out of Long Beach State, Devereaux Harrison was on the bump for Vancouver. Harrison had already faced the Hops four times this season and carried a 2.49 season ERA into Thursday's matinee. He would walk a pair of Hops in the first inning, but escaped without allowing a run.

The Canadians tacked on to their 1-0 lead in the third, on Garrett Spain's 18th double of the season that scored two runs. Cabrera then got Turconi to fly out that ended the inning, keeping the score at 3-0.

Kevin Graham hit his first triple of the season in the third inning, scoring Juan Corniel and getting the Hops on the scoreboard. With Vancouver leading 3-1 in the fifth, the Hops would cut into the lead again as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft, Tommy Troy picked up his first High-A RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Jose Cabrera left the game with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, giving way to the left-hander Emailin Montilla. The first pitch Montilla threw to Kekai Rios was popped up to Patino in center field, but the throw to the plate was late, scoring Cade Doughty and extending the C's lead to 4-2. Montilla would strike out the next batter Estiven Machado to retire the side.

Sam Ryan entered the game in the sixth in relief of Harrison who turned in another good performance. Harrison gave up just two runs and two hits over five innings. Ryan allowed his first earned run over his last 15 outings when Andrew Pintar picked up an RBI on a groundout. Vancouver had a 4-3 lead after the sixth.

Peniel Otaño struck out four in two innings of work out of the Hillsboro bullpen, but gave up a run on a Jeff Wehler RBI single in the eighth. Hillsboro would put two runners on in the eighth inning and tie the game on their second triple of the game, a two-RBI triple to dead centerfield by Josh Day. Ryan allowed three runs, the most in an outing this season.

The Hops turned to Liam Norris in the 5-5 tie in the ninth and despite allowing a runner to reach scoring position, he didn't allow a run. The Hops sent the top of the order to the dish in the bottom of the ninth, Patiño, Graham and Troy against Justin Kelly. Troy reached base with two outs after an infield single, his first High-A hit, but was left on second base when Jean Walters struck out.

Peyton Williams had a clutch two-out base hit over the head of the right fielder Kevin Graham in the tenth, giving Vancouver a 6-5 lead. Back-to-back walks would follow, loading the bases for Estiven Machado. Machado swung at the Norris 3-2 offering and popped out to shallow left field, sending it to the bottom of the tenth with Hillsboro trailing by one.

Jean Walters began the tenth on second base and would get to third base on the second out of the inning, but got stranded on base when Josh Day grounded out to end the game.

Game four of the series will be tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field, with first pitch at 7:05 and the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620, Bally Live and Portland's CW.

