Turconi's Cycle Leads C's to Victory
August 3, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release
HILLSBORO, OR - Michael Turconi's first career four-hit game was the second Canadians cycle of the season - and second at Ron Tonkin Field - in an 8-0 win over the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Wednesday night in Oregon's Tualatin Valley.
Turconi got the scoring started for the C's with a lead-off solo shot in the fourth, his seventh homer of the year and second in as many days. It extended his hitting to a team-best 15 games and he's reached base in 29 straight.
Vancouver put the game way with three runs in the fifth. Four consecutive one out hits - singles from Devonte Brown and Dasan Brown, a two RBI double by Alex De Jesus and a run-scoring triple from Turconi - made it 4-0.
The C's added two runs in the sixth on an RBI single from Devonte and a run-scoring fielder's choice then got another tally in the seventh after Turconi started the frame with a double, went to third on a single and scored on a groundout.
#9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko (W, 4-4) was excellent once again. He turned in five scoreless innings for the second straight start, scattered three hits, walked three and struck out four.
Needing a single to finish the feat, Turconi stepped to the dish again in the eighth with two outs and a man at first. The Beaver Falls, PA native ripped the first pitch he saw up the middle into centerfield for a single that completed the reverse cycle.
Vancouver added another run in the ninth on three hits - the last of which was an RBI double from Devonte - to cruise to an 8-0 win.
The Canadians finished the night with 14 hits. All nine starters reached base and eight had a knock. Joining Turconi in a multi-hit effort were Devonte Brown (three) and Peyton Williams (two). On the slope, Ryan Boyer, Naswell Paulino and Conor Larkin - the reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week - wrapped up the shutout after Macko's exit. It the league-best ninth shutout win of the year for the C's.
Vancouver and Hillsboro make a quick turnaround for a Thursday matinee tomorrow afternoon. Devereaux Harrison will go for the Canadians opposite Hops right-hander Jose Cabrera when things get going at 1:05 p.m. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from August 3, 2023
- Tri-City Runs It Back, Shuts Out Eugene for Second Straight Night - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Turconi's Cycle Leads C's to Victory - Vancouver Canadians
- Emeralds Shut Out Again vs Dust Devils - Eugene Emeralds
- Colin Davis Caps Comeback, Frogs Win 4-3 - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.