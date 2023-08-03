It's Throwback Thursday and University of Washington Alumni Night

August 3, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







It's Thursday and we are one day closer to the Weekend! So why not start today? Tonight we will be celebrating Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light.

On, our last homestand, we welcomed the Cougars of Washington State into the ballpark. This homestand it is time for the hometown university to respond. We will be having University of Washington day at the ballpark. Come fill Funko Field with purple and gold and show the world how much you love your Dawgs and your AquaSox. Dubs and Holly the Husky will be greeting guests, UW Bothell will be hosting a marketing table, and take a picture with the 16ft husky inflatable on the concourse!

Please be aware that work to resurface Broadway, from 35th Street to Hewitt Avenue, began on Thursday, July 27, and continues through this homestand. Temporary traffic control will be in place, with one northbound and one southbound lane open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for at least two weeks.

Get ready to take your love of baseball to the next level with Baseball Day this SATURDAY at the Imagine Children's Museum! Dive deep into the science of the game and uncover all the hidden details behind what makes a curveball curve, how to find the sweet spot for a home run, and much more. Get ready to be amazed!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.