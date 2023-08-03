Colin Davis Caps Comeback, Frogs Win 4-3

August 3, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Colin Davis was the hero on Wednesday night as his RBI double in the bottom of the eighth capped off an inspired Everett comeback. Everett was trailing 3-1 in the seventh, before scoring two and taking the lead on Davis's double in the eighth.

Spokane scored first for the second night in a row on Wednesday as Nic Kent hit his second home run in as many days to put the Indians up 1-0 in the second. The Indians would manufacture one more run in the inning to go up 2-0.

The AquaSox would respond with a run of their own in the second, aided by a Spokane error. Right Fielder Sean Bouchard, who is on a Major League rehab, dropped the ball on a fly ball allowing Hogan Windish to reach second base. This allowed Ben Ramirez to pick up his 51st RBI of the year on a ground out to cut the Spokane lead to 2-1.

The Frogs had a golden opportunity to score in the third, loading the bases with one out. Spokane starter Mason Green, who came in with a 6.00 ERA, was able to bare down and get two big outs and escape the inning without allowing a run.

As the game entered the fifth, it was clear that the contest was a pitcher's duel. AquaSox starter Brandon Schaeffer recovered nicely from the rocky second inning, shutting down the Indians from that point on through the fifth, striking out five. The Indians removed their starter, Mason Green after 4.1 innings of one run ball. They went to Tyler Ahearn out of the bullpen who continued to shut things down, keeping the score at 2-1 through six.

Schaeffer's night ended after six innings of two run ball where he struck out seven. In his place, Reid Morgan took over for his first appearance since coming off the injured list. Spokane scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh, but this did not shake the Frogs. They rallied and tied the game in the bottom of the inning, with the big hit coming off the bat of Windish. The AquaSox first baseman picked up a clutch two out RBI double down the left field line that tied the game at three.

The main storyline of the game ended up being Davis. One of the newest Frogs, who has bounced around between Modesto and Everett a bevy of times over the last two years, but playing in his first game in Everett, came up with the big hit, lining an RBI double down the left field line that gave the Frogs the 4-3 lead.

Jarod Bayless came on in the ninth and closed things down 1-2-3 to get his third save of the year and secure the one run win.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow we will be celebrating Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. We will be having University of Washington day at the ballpark. Come fill Funko Field with purple and gold and show the world how much you love your Dawgs and your AquaSox. Please be aware that work to resurface Broadway, from 35th Street to Hewitt Avenue, began on Thursday, July 27, and continues through this homestand. Temporary traffic control will be in place, with one northbound and one southbound lane open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for at least two weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.