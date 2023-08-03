C's Win in Extras Thursday Afternoon

HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians lost the lead late but struck for a run in the top of the tenth to beat the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] 6-5 at Ron Tonkin Field Thursday afternoon.

The C's scored first for the third consecutive game, plating a two-out run in the top of the first to grab an early 1-0 lead. Michael Turconi walked, Cade Doughty singled and Gabby Martinez brought Turconi home with an RBI base hit.

Two more two-out runs scored in the second. After a walk to Kekai Rios and an infield single from Estiven Machado put two men on base, Garrett Spain brought them in with a two-RBI double. He's tied for the team lead with 18 two-baggers this year.

Hillsboro got a run in the third to spoil the shutout and another in the fifth to draw within one, but starter Devereaux Harrison was otherwise solid once again. The righty went five innings, allowed two runs on two hits, walked five and struck out two.

Vancouver scored another run in the top of the sixth. Doughty singled for the third time, went to second on a base hit from Peyton Williams then got to third on a walk to Jeff Wehler. After a pitching change, Rios lifted a fly ball to medium center that proved deep enough to score Doughty from third and put the C's ahead 4-2.

Both teams scored in the eighth. The Canadians got consecutive two out hits from Williams and Wehler to score a run and lead 5-3, but the Hops used three hits in the bottom of the inning - the last of which was a two-RBI triple with two outs from Josh Day - to tie the game at five.

In extras, a two-out RBI double from Williams scored what proved to be the winning run. Justin Kelly (W, 5-1) stranded the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the tenth to secure the 6-5 win. The Canadians are now 6-1 in games that go past the ninth this year.

Five of six runs scored with two outs, eight of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Williams turned in his first three-hit game in High-A to pace the offense while Doughty finished with three singles. Turconi's hitting streak ended at a team-high 15 but he's reached base in 30 straight games.

Vancouver has guaranteed a series split with the Hops this week and will go for the series win tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Hunter Gregory gets the nod for the C's opposite Spencer Giesting of Hillsboro. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

