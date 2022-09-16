Savannah Signs Spencer Naas

September 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Spencer Naas (pronounced NAHS) for the 2022-2023 season.

Naas, 27, has spent the past two years overseas, playing in Sweden and France. In 2021-22, Naas led Ligue Magnus (FRA) in goals with 18 and ranked third in points (32).

"It was a great experience over in Europe," Naas said. "Obviously, the style of hockey is a little different with the bigger ice sheet. I was able to get a lot of puck touches and focus on that area of my game and try to develop offensively. With that came a lot of confidence. I'm excited to take that confidence back to North America to restart my pro career in the United States."

The Minnetonka, MN native has made 108 appearances in the ECHL, playing with the Idaho Steelheads and Kalamazoo Wings.

Before joining the pro ranks, Naas attended the University of Connecticut, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. With the Huskies, Naas racked up 77 points in 143 collegiate games. After graduating from UConn, Naas enjoyed stints in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters and Texas Stars.

"With Spencer, he's done a really good job at keeping his game simple," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett said. "He's going to provide some goal-scoring; that's what he did in college, and that's what he's done at the pro level."

Naas is the fourth forward that has been signed by the Ghost Pirates in 2022-23, joining Alex Carrier, Spencer Dorowicz and Vince Marleau.

"Ever since I saw that Savannah was getting a new team, I had that circled in the back of my mind as a place I wanted to end up in," Naas said. "When Coach Bennett was announced, I had some really good conversations with him, and one thing led to another. What excites me most is the chance to be a part of something new and establish a winning culture in Savannah."

Ticket packages for the inaugural Ghost Pirates season are now available. On November 5, the Ghost Pirates will host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Enmarket Arena for the home opener. Head to www.ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES 2022-23 ROSTER

Forwards Defensemen Goaltenders

Alex Carrier Clayton Phillips Darion Hanson

Spencer Dorowicz Tristan Thompson

Vince Marleau

Spencer Naas

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.