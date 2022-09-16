Cyclones Add NCAA Champion Phil Lagunov

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed forward Phil Lagunov to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Lagunov, 23, already comes to the 'Clones with both a championship and pro games under his belt, despite entering the year as one of the youngest defensemen on the team. The Hamilton, Ontario native has five years of NCAA division one experience and played briefly in the AHL at the end of last season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

"I'm excited for the opportunity here in Cincinnati," said Lagunov. "This team has a history of success and I think I can add to that. I've heard so many great things about Cincinnati from Coach (Jason) Payne, Coach (Alex) Bezerra, and some of the players I know of from the Toronto area that have played there. This is an opportunity for growth. The goal for me is to take steps forward every day and I'm excited to do that with the Cyclones."

"Phil is a sharp-minded forward who we think can thrive in any and all situations we place him in," said Payne. "This will be his first full pro season, but he's ready for this. He brings a pedigree with him from college and his couple of seasons in the OJHL. We're really excited to add him and watch him come into training camp next month and compete."

Phil Lagunov

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 23 (11/22/1998)

Born: Hamilton, Ontario

HT: 6'0" | WT: 187 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Played four seasons at UMass, helping Minutemen to Hockey East titles in 2019 and 2021. Scored a goal in Frozen Four Finals against St. Cloud in 2021 to help UMass capture first College Hockey Championship.

- Left UMass ahead of 2021-22 season to join University of Vermont. Registered a career high-16 points at NCAA level with UVM, collecting eight goals and eight assists across 35 games. All told, Lagunov scored 24 goals and 54 points over 164 college games.

- Finished 2021-22 season with his first AHL call-up, heading to Tucson. Made his pro debut March 19th against San Jose. Skated in four games with Roadrunners, registering a +1 and two penalty minutes.

- OJHL product, mostly with Burlington for two seasons. Was coached by Alex Bezerra, who was an Assistant Coach with Burlington at that time. Broke out during 2016-17 season, posting 27 goals and 55 points in 51 games.

- Attended Boston Bruins Development Camp in 2018.

