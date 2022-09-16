Barret Kirwin Inks with Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of forward Barret Kirwin for the 2022-23 season.

Kirwin, 22, enters his first full season as a pro. The Barrie, Ontario native split last year between Dalhousie University (USports) and South Carolina. He collected 18 points (8g, 10a) in 18 games for the Tigers before signing in January with the Stingrays. Kirwin finished with eight points (3g, 5a) in 24 games.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play in Wichita for the upcoming season," stated Kirwin. " I enjoyed my first taste of pro hockey last year in South Carolina. I'm excited to get started and become a part of the Thunder family."

Prior to heading to college, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound forward played four years in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack. His best season came in 2019-20 when he tallied 59 points (30g, 29a) in 62 games. Kirwin also recorded six points (2g, 4a) in 11 playoff game that season.

Kirwin is the 1th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

