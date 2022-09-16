Reid Stefanson Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have re-signed forward Reid Stefanson, the team announced on Friday. Joining the Mariners out of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell last April, Stefanson was a key piece to the Mariners playoff run.

A 25-year-old forward from Winnipeg, MB, Stefanson signed with the Mariners on April 1st, 2022 after finishing his collegiate career at UMass-Lowell. He scored goals in two of his first three professional games, getting the first one on April 3rd at Adirondack, before finding the net again on April 6th at Worcester. Playing the final nine games of the 2021-22 Mariners regular season, he tacked on a pair of assists to his two goals.

Stefanson was also a factor in the postseason. He played in all six playoff games against the Reading Royals, and scored arguably the biggest goal of the series from a Mariners perspective. On April 29th at the Cross Insurance Arena, with Maine trailing the series two games to none and down 4-3 in the third period, Stefanson scored a clutch goal to tie it at four. The Mariners went on to win the game 5-4 and followed it up with a 4-0 win the following night to tie the series. He also had an assist in Game 3.

At Lowell, Stefanson totaled 63 career points (22 goals, 41 assists) in 103 games, bookending his career with 20 point campaigns as a freshman and a senior. He served as an alternate captain last season before joining the Mariners. For his junior hockey, Stefanson played both in Canada and the United States. He played two seasons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, followed by one each in the North American Hockey League and the United States Hockey League.

Stefanson is the 15th player announced to the 2022-23 Mariners roster, which can be viewed here.

"It's nice knowing there will be a lot of familiar faces in the locker room," said Stefanson. "It was great to experience the type of atmosphere Maine has to offer at the end of the season and into playoffs. The wait this summer was longer than we had hoped, so I can't wait to get back to playing games and feeling the electricity in the building again."

