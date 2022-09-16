Admirals Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Staff

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Friday the addition of D'arcy Wiart and Garett Hoglund to the hockey operations staff.

Wiart will be joining the staff as the new Head Athletic Trainer in co-operation with Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy.

The Texas native is a graduate of Endicott College and Georgia Southern University. He has 11 years of experience working in the ECHL, USHL, NAHL, SPHL, and high school settings. He was on the athletic training staff as a member of the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010-11, a season in which they were Clark Cup champions. Wiart is certified as a Performance Enhancement Specialist (PES) in graston technique and in dry needling.

Hoglund joins the Admirals as the new Head Equipment Manager. He will oversee all of the club's equipment needs along with running the team's home dressing room at the Norfolk Scope.

Prior to joining the Admirals, the Minnesota native spent eight years in his hometown with the Minnesota Wild. Hoglund started working as a dressing room attendant and assistant equipment manager. He also spent time as an equipment manager with the Tulsa Oilers before heading South to work as an equipment manager with the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 21. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are ON SALE NOW.

