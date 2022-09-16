Swamp Rabbits Add Former RIT Captain Dan Willett to Blue Line

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dan Willett to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Willett, 26, travels west on Interstate 26 to his new home in Greenville after a brief stint with the South Carolina Stingrays at the end of the 2021-22 season. In his six appearances, the Glen Cove, NY native garnered attention after posting a pair of assists for the Charleston-based club.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'7", 181-pounder recorded 166 games for the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Tigers over a five year tenure. Captaining the Tigers in final collegiate season, Willett posted 88 points (14g, 74a) during his collegiate career. In his final two seasons, he led all RIT defensemen in scoring, combining for 36 points (9g, 27a) over that span.

An alumnus of the United States' Tier I junior league, the USHL, Willett spent five season in junior hockey, recording appearances with the Lincoln Stars, the Muskegon Lumberjacks, the Madison Capitals, and finished his pre-collegiate development with the Bloomington Thunder.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

