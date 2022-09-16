Billy Jerry Named to Prospects Challenge Devils Roster

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that forward Billy Jerry has been selected by the New Jersey Devils to participate in the 2022 Prospects Challenge to take place Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY.

Jerry, 24, recorded four goals and two assists for six points in 15 games with Adirondack last season. Prior to joining the Thunder, the River Falls, WI native played the first part of the 2021-22 season with Long Island University and served as the team's captain while putting up 31 points in 34 games. In 122 NCAA games with Long Island University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Jerry had 24 goals and 24 assists.

In addition to Jerry, former Thunder defensemen Jarrod Gourley, Jeremy Groleau, and Michael Vukojevic were selected for the Prospects Challenge with Groleau being named alternate captain.

All games will be streamed on www.newjerseydevils.com.

Friday, September 16 - Montreal vs. New Jersey - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 - Buffalo vs New Jersey - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 19 - New Jersey vs. Boston - 10:00 a.m.

