Boat Cruise & Dinner with Thunder Set for October 18

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the Thunder Dinner and Boat Cruise returns on Tuesday, October 18 on Lake George with your favorite Adirondack Thunder coaches and players.

The cruise will begin boarding on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m. and launch at 6:00 p.m. on the Lac du Saint Sacrement, the largest cruise ship on the inland waters of New York State. The cost is just $35 and includes the cruise and dinner with the players from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

"We're thrilled to bring the boat cruise back for fans prior to the 2022-23 season," said team president Jeff Mead. "It's going to be the biggest boat cruise the team has done and will give fans a unique night with players and staff on a historic steamboat."

Dinner includes BBQ chicken (gluten free), tossed salad, mac and cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, and rolls. For dessert, fans can enjoy apple dumplings. Soda, water, and coffee are included, and a cash bar will be available. To register, stop by or call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 or email Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@echlthunder.com.

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack through the month of September. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

