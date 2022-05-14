Saturday's Game Suspended Due to Fog. Scheduled to be Completed on Sunday

Brooklyn, NY - Saturday night's game between the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Brooklyn Cyclones has been suspended due to fog. Play was halted in the top of the 3rd inning with Wilmington leading 2-1.

The game will resume on Sunday at 12:30 PM from the point of suspension - Wilmington batting in the top of the 3rd and play through nine innings, then there will be a 30-minute break followed by a seven-inning contest.

Those with tickets for Saturday's game can exchange them IN PERSON at the Maimonides Park box office for a Cyclones game of their choosing for up to one calendar year. The exchange must be done in person.

Those with tickets for Sunday's game are able to attend both contests, with gates opening at noon for the resumption of Saturday's game at 12:30 PM. There will be NO PRE-GAME CATCH due to the abbreviated pre-game. However, we will still have kids run the bases after the completion of the second game, and the first 500 kids will still receive FREE Dippin' Dots. The first 1,000 fans through the gates starting at noon will receive a Cyclones Pop It toy.

If you have tickets for Sunday's Brunch, your timing is not affected. Food and Drink service will still begin at 1:30 PM and run until 3:30 PM.

