HVR Game Notes - May 14, 2022

Aberdeen IronBirds (22-7) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (15-15)

RHP Carlos Tavera (1-0, 4.42 ERA) vs. LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 31 | Home Game 17 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 14, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

FOR THE BIRDS: The Hudson Valley Renegades host the Aberdeen IronBirds tonight in the fifth game of a six-game series. This is the first of three series between the former New York-Penn League rivals this season, with Hudson Valley making one trip to Aberdeen (May 31-June 5) and the IronBirds returning to Dutchess Stadium from August 9-14. With a 22-7 record, Aberdeen enters play Saturday night with the best record in affiliated baseball (MiLB and MLB).

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The IronBirds came out of the gate strong with six runs in the top of the first inning to eventually cruise to an 8-3 win on Friday night. Cooper Bowman whacked a three-run home run to center for the lone runs of the night for Hudson Valley. The bullpen trio of Charlie Ruegger, Rodney Hutchison and Nelvin Correa combined for 6.1 scoreless, hitless innings to close out the game. The two teams combined for only one hit after the third inning, a bloop double by Tyler Hardman in the bottom of the ninth.

BASEBALL AMERICA UPDATES: On Wednesday, Baseball America released its midseason Top 30 prospects list for the New York Yankees, featuring several Hudson Valley Renegades. Five Renegades made the list, headlined by new #3 prospect Everson Pereira (#11 preseason). Joining him were Trey Sweeney (#7), Austin Wells (#9), Beck Way (#12), and Will Warren (#27).

COLEMAN STREAKING: With 1.2 scoreless innings on Wednesday against Aberdeen, Hudson Valley reliever Carson Coleman has a 16.1 inning scoreless streak to begin the season. That represents the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in affiliated professional baseball this season (MiLB and MLB). Interestingly, the second-longest streak also resides in the South Atlantic League, with Rome's Lisandro Santos on a 16.0-inning streak to begin his season.

I'M ON FIRE: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has been locked in at the plate over the past four weeks. In his last 18 games (since 4/17), the catcher is 24-for-61 (.393/.500/.754), with four doubles, six home runs, 13 walks and seven stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .318/.430/.591, a 526-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees #4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the #95 prospect in MiLB, and the #10 overall catching prospect.

BORN TO RUN: Through 30 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are fourth in stolen bases among all teams in Minor League Baseball with 70. They trail Lake Elsinore (A, SD), Clearwater (A, PHI) and Charleston (A, TB) among all teams, whom are tied with 71.

- The Renegades have already stolen more bases this season in 30 games than they did in the entire 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2017 seasons (all between 74 and 76 games).

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 65 to place second in the South Atlantic League, and fifth among all teams. The Gades have been caught stealing 16 times, leading to a 81.4% success rate.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 50.

- With 70 steals through 30 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.33 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 308 on the season, which would smash the franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 16 steals, which is second in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game six times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is tied for fifth in the circuit with 12 swipes. James Nelson is tied for 10th with nine.

- Austin Wells is 8-for-8 in steals this year, and is 24-for-24 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen at least six bases in a game as a team three times this season, including a season-high nine on 4/30.

- James Nelson has 25 steals with the Renegades, and is one shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the franchise stolen base list.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium in April, the Renegades have played in only 11 games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:31. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played nine in 23 nine-inning contests.

STAYING IN THE YARD: Through 30 games this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have allowed only 12 home runs in 255.0 IP (0.42 HR/9). That is the second-fewest home runs allowed in the South Atlantic League this year, with only Brooklyn (8 HR) having coughed up fewer. However, Brooklyn's home field, Maimonides Park, notoriously suppresses home runs. The Renegades had not allowed a home run at Dutchess Stadium this season in their first 131.1 innings before Aberdeen's John Rhodes took Beck Way deep in the first inning on Friday night.

IN A PINCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on Wednesday vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. That was the first time this season that Hudson Valley had a pinch hit, and the first pinch hit for the franchise since 2019 (0-for-3 in 2021). It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the portal era (2005 - Present).

South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2022

