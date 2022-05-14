Hot Rods Game Notes

Walkoff to Start the Weekend... The Hot Rods strung together three hits but held off the BlueClaws for their third win of the series. Logan Workman threw 5.0 strong innings in his Hot Rods debut with six strikeouts, and Nathan Wiles tossed three perfect frames in his first appearance out of the bullpen. Osleivis Basabe's first-inning double extended his hitting streak to fourteen games.

Friday's Notes... The Hot Rods walked it off for the third time this season... It was the second walk-off win of the series... Friday's win was the sixth walk-off the Hot Rods have been a part of in the last three weeks... The Hot Rods took their fifth win when outhit by the opponent and second of the series... Wiles became the third Hot Rods pitcher to switch between the rotation and the bullpen... He had the longest perfect outing out of the bullpen for Bowling Green this season... Basabe extended his hit streak to 14 games... His streak is one shy of the longest SAL hit streak of the season... Simon stole his 13th base of the season in the third... He moved into sole possession of third in the league in stolen bases... He was also caught stealing for the first time this season.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods remain at the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League at 19-11. Rome is 1.5 games back in second at 18-13, and Hickory has climbed up to third place, three games back at 16-14. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 22-7 record, with Hudson Valley (15-15) and Wilmington (14-14) tied for second 7.5 games behind. Brooklyn sits in fourth at 13-15, 8.5 games behind the IronBirds.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

