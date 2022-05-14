Rome Uses Second Straight Ninth Inning Comeback to Beat Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Rome Braves had a ninth-inning comeback for the second game in the row to beat the Dash 5-4 and clinch the series victory.

Rome scored two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two-run home run by Vaughn Grissom. Up until the ninth inning, Rome would be silenced as a result of stellar pitching by Winston-Salem. After the two runs in the first, Luis Moncada would hold it down for three scoreless innings before Trey Jeans came in and didn't allow a single hit, striking out three. Karan Patel did his part as well, allowing just a hit and striking out two in the seventh inning.

The Dash's offense was dormant until the fifth inning when they got to Rome's starter, Roddery Munoz. Singles by Duke Ellis and Moises Castillo would open up the hitting for Winston-Salem before Luis Mieses drove in Ellis on a single of his own, and Castillo crossed home on a passed ball. Then in the sixth inning, drawing walks were the poison of choice for the Dash. They would draw five walks in the inning and would score two runs as a result of it, taking a 4-2 lead.

Ty Madrigal shut the door on the Braves in the eighth inning, but they'd get to him and his replacement, Zach Cable, in the ninth. After a one-out single by Christian Robinson, Cable would get the second out of the final frame. However, Rome found some life in the form of Grissom who hit a single to put Robinson on third. Justyn-Henry Malloy would hit a single that drove both of them home and tied the game up. Landon Stephens drew a walk that put Malloy on second and Drew Campbell hit a single into right field to bring Malloy in and win the game for Rome, and win their fourth straight game of the series.

