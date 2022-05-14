BG's Perfect Bullpen Aids Hot Rods to 20th Win of the Season

May 14, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky- Graeme Stinson struck out five of the seven hitters he faced, aiding a perfect effort from the bullpen as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-11) defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (10-20) 6-3 on Saturday. BG looks to win their fourth-straight against BlueClaws on Sunday, May 15, at 1:05 pm CT.

A two-run home run in the first inning gave Jersey Shore a 2-0 lead, and a solo shot in the second made it 3-0. Bowling Green got on the board in the home half of the second, taking advantage of a leadoff walk to Pedro Martinez. Matthew Dyer got on with a single and a wild pitch moved him to second and Martinez to third. Alexander Ovalles drove a pitch into centerfield to plate the first run of the game. Beau Brundage drove in a run while hitting into a double play that scored Dyer and cut the deficit to 3-2.

Bowling Green broke through in the third, following up a perfect inning by starter Seth Johnson. Ronny Simon led off with a single, and quickly stole second base. He advanced to third when Kyle Manzardo grounded out. Osleivis Basabe wasted no time tying up the game, bouncing the first pitch of the at-bat over the drawn-in infield to tie the game at 3-3. Alika Williams singled and Pedro Martinez was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Dyer, who walked in the go-ahead run to make it 4-3. Bowling Green added another one in the third on an RBI groundout by Ovalles to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Hot Rods added a sixth run in the sixth after Ovalles led off the frame with a double. He moved to third on an infield hit by Garrett Hiott and scored on a groundout to first by Logan Driscoll to make it 6-3. BG's bullpen was perfect in the final four innings to give the Hot Rods a win by the same score

Seth Johnson went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts in a no-decision. Graeme Stinson (3-2) threw 2.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn his third win of the year. Nomar Rojas earned his first save of the year in the final 2.0 innings, with two punchouts in the process.

Notes: Basabe tied Bryan Ramos of Winston-Salem for the longest hit-streak of the 2022 SAL season with an RBI single in the third... Logan Driscoll pinch hit for Simon in the fourth and replaced him as the DH... BG clinched their third series win of the season with Saturday's win... They also earned their tenth win at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2022... Bowling Green's bullpen did not allow a hit in the final 4.1 innings... Rojas' save was his first since July of 2021... Ovalles tied for the team lead with his eighth multi-hit game of the season... He also slugged multiple RBI for the fifth time in 2022... Only Heriberto Hernandez (6) has more multi-RBI games than Ovalles... Hot Rods LH John Doxakis (2-1, 3.34) returns to the mound for the second time this series against BlueClaws RH Ben Brown (0-2, 5.52) in the series finale on Sunday, May 15... First pitch is set for 1:05 pm CDT... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 12:50 PM CDT... Fans can also watch live on MiLB.tv, listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.