Saturday Night's Game Postponed; Doubleheader Set for Sunday at 3:30 PM
June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Saturday night's contest between the Albuquerque Isotopes and Salt Lake Bees has been suspended in the bottom of the second inning and postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (Sunday, June 30) beginning at 3:30 pm. Gates will open at 2:30 pm.
Game one will resume in the bottom of the second inning with two outs and continue as a nine-inning contest while game two will be seven innings with approximately 30 minutes between games.
Tickets for tonight's game can be used as a rain check for any future 2024 Isotopes regular season home game (for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability). You must bring your ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office starting Sunday, June 30 beginning at noon for any exchanges. Tickets may be exchanged at fans' convenience.
Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.
Please click here for more weather information and our rain check policy.
Fans can purchase individual tickets to all remaining Isotopes home games here. Information on group outings can be found here.
Tomorrow is Faith & Family Night. However, the scheduled Pre-Game Worship Concert has been cancelled.
