Almora Smashes Late Home Run to Lead Reno to Fourth Consecutive Win in 5-4 Victory Over Oklahoma City

June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Albert Almora came through in an even 4-4 game in the bottom of the eighth inning, mashing his sixth home run of the campaign to lead the Reno Aces (4-1, 39-41) to a 5-4 win against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-4, 41-39) on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field. The victory ties a season-high four consecutive wins for Reno.

Pavin Smith played an important role, providing a large chunk of the offensive production. The 28-year-old tallied three hits and three RBI, including a clutch two-out single in the seventh to plate Alek Thomas and Adrian Del Castillo. The lefty has been productive in June, slashing .344/.444/.557 with two home runs, nine RBI, and 11 walks in 72 plate appearances.

Chris Ellis took a no-decision on Saturday, turning in his second quality start of the season after limiting Oklahoma City to two runs on four hits and two walks across six frames, he punched out three. The performance lowered the right-hander's ERA to 9.12 with 37 strikeouts and 39 walks.

Adrian Del Castillo continued his spectacular season, collecting his 30 th double of the year. The backstop has been one of, if not the best, hitter in the Pacific Coast League, leading the league in hits (94), 2B (30), OPS (1.016), extra-base hits (48), and total bases (175).

The Aces will look for their fifth straight victory in Sunday's series finale against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Albert Almora: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Pavin Smith: 3-for-4, 3 RBI

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

Chris Ellis: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

