Round Rock Earns 10-5 Win Over El Paso

June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (2-3 | 39-40) dominated the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-2 | 34-46) at Dell Diamond on Saturday night by a final score of 10-5. RF Sandro Fabian launched two home runs in the contest, providing the edge for Round Rock.

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (4-3, 3.67) earned the win, tossing 5.0 innings of two run baseball. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with eight punchouts. El Paso starter LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-6, 8.85) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk.

Along the Train Tracks:

A towering three-run blast by RF Sandro Fabian in the home half of the first put Round Rock up 3-0. It marked the first time in this series that the Express scored the first run of the game.

El Paso answered with a home run of its own in the top of the third as C Kevin Plawecki rounded the bases to cut it to 3-1. An RBI single by 1B Matthew Batten cut it to 3-2 later in the frame.

CF Dustin Harris plated Fabian on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third increasing the E-Train lead to 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, CF Óscar Mercado drove in 3B Nate Mondou on a sacrifice fly to return it to a one run game at 4-3.

The bottom of the sixth inning saw Round Rock score two runs, both involving 3B Jose Barrero. Barrero drove in SS Jonathan Ornelas on a double down the line before Barrero stole third and scored on a fielding error to make it 6-3.

A fourth run for the Chihuahuas came in the top of the seventh inning off a double by Batten which scored RF José Azocar.

The Express broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning. Fabian's smashed a solo homer for his second bomb of the game of the game. Later in the frame, LF Trevor Hauver made it 10-4 with a bases clearing triple.

El Paso tacked on one more run in the eighth on an error from Ornelas that scored 2B Graham Pauley. The E-Train posted a scoreless ninth frame and earned the 10-5 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Sandro Fabian launched two home runs on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and 4 RBIs. This was Fabian's first multi-homer game since May 31, 2023 at Sugar Land.

The E-Train outfield combined for eight of the nine RBIs in the game. LF Trevor Hauver had three RBIs, CF Dustin Harris added one and Fabian posted four.

Round Rock scored 10 or more runs for the eighth time this season and they are 8-0 in those games.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso face off for the finale of the six-game set on Sunday night. Round Rock RHP Johnny Cueto (1-1, 6.19) is scheduled to take on El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (--, --). First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

