Round Rock Doubles-up on El Paso, 10-5

June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock starting pitcher Jack Leiter struck out eight batters in five innings in the Express' 10-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Dell Diamond. It was the Chihuahuas' second loss in the first five games of the series.

Chihuahuas left fielder Clay Dungan went 0-for-4 but he had a walk to extend his on-base streak to 29 straight games between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso. It's the third-longest active streak in all of Minor League Baseball. Chihuahuas first baseman Matthew Batten went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and an RBI double.

Paul Fry pitched two perfect innings out of El Paso's bullpen in the loss. Round Rock's Sandro Fabian went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. It was the first multi-homer game against El Paso since Albuquerque's Willie MacIver on June 12.

Team Records: El Paso (3-2), Round Rock (2-3)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-0, -.--) vs. Round Rock RHP Johnny Cueto (1-1, 6.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

