Bees Postponed in Albuquerque on Saturday
June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
Tonight's Bees game against the Albuquerque Isotopes was suspended due to rain in the second inning with Salt Lake leading 5-0.
After a rain delay pushed the beginning of Saturday's game back by just over an hour, the Bees caught fire with the bats once things finally got underway. With one out and a pair of runners on in the top of the second inning, Jake Marisnick got a 1-1 cutter from Isotopes starter Tanner Gordon and crushed it deep over the wall in left field for a three-run home run, his second in as many nights since coming off of the injured list on Friday. Three batters later, Keston Hiura followed Marisnick's lead, taking Gordon deep as well for his fifth home run in the last three games against Albuquerque and his 10 th in 15 contests since joining the Bees on June 11. This gave the team an early 5-0 lead, but the skies opened back up once the bottom of the second rolled around, causing the remainder of the game to be postponed.
No, this is not a replay.
Saturday's game will be resumed tomorrow starting at 3:30 p.m., which will then be followed by a seven-inning game that will kick off 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. In the nightcap, Reid Detmers will take the mound for Salt Lake opposite Noah Davis for Albuquerque.
