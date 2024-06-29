OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 29, 2024

June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-3/41-38) at Reno Aces (3-1/38-41)

Game #80 of 150/Second Half #5 of 75/Road #44 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 5.40) vs. RNO-RHP Chris Ellis (2-6, 9.95)

Saturday, June 29, 2024 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club has lost three consecutive games and will look to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the season when the team's road series against the Reno Aces continues at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. This is the third time in the last 15 games OKC has lost at least three straight games. The team has lost four straight games twice this season, with both times coming on the road - June 12-15 in Sugar Land and May 14-17 in Sacramento...OKC is 4-11 over the last 15 games and 9-15 in the month of June.

Last Game: For the second consecutive game, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club could not gain any traction at the plate, as the Reno Aces won, 3-1, Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno wasted no time taking the lead in the first inning, using a pair of run-scoring hits with two outs to go ahead, 2-0. Oklahoma City had two runners on base with none out in the second and third innings, as well as a runner at second base with none out in the fourth inning, but could not score. Reno's Adrian Del Castillo homered in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. The OKC pitching staff escaped jams in the seventh and eighth innings to keep the game in striking distance, stranding a total of five runners on base. Chris Owings homered in the ninth inning to break up Reno's shutout bid, and Oklahoma City got the tying run to the plate with two outs before falling.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (0-1) is scheduled to make his second start with OKC tonight...He made his Triple-A debut June 22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against Albuquerque and set a career-high with 11 strikeouts over 5.0 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits, including two home runs...His previous career-high mark for strikeouts was 10 set June 14, 2023 with Great Lakes against Wisconsin, and it was the most strikeouts by an OKC pitcher since Ryan Pepiot also had 11 on Aug. 13, 2023 at Tacoma...Wrobleski has made 13 starts with Double-A Tulsa this season, going 5-2 and posting a 3.06 ERA over 67.2 innings, notching 62 strikeouts against 13 walks. At the time of his promotion, Wrobleski was tied for the Tulsa team lead in starts (13) while pacing the squad in wins (five), innings (67.2) and strikeouts (62). He served Tulsa's Opening Night starter April 5 at Northwest Arkansas and allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 13 outings...Among league leaders, Wrobleski ranked second in the Texas League in WHIP (1.03), tied for third innings (67.2 IP), fourth in ERA (3.06) and tied for ninth in both strikeouts (62) and BAA (.231)...He pitched a career-high 7.0 innings in his last start with Tulsa June 16 against Arkansas, holding Arkansas scoreless and allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He retired 18 of the 22 batters he faced to earn the win in Tulsa's 7-0 victory...Wrobleski spent the 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes, going 4-4 with a 2.90 ERA and a team-best 109 strikeouts over 25 games (23 starts). He was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for June and went on to be named a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Wrobleski is in his third professional season after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University. He is currently ranked as the Dodgers No. 6 prospect by Baseball America and No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Against the Aces: 2024: 4-6 2023: 9-3 All-time: 47-37 At RNO: 18-18 Oklahoma City and Reno play their second and final series this season - and lone series of 2024 at Greater Nevada Field - as the teams open the second half of the PCL season...The teams split their first series of the season May 21-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC won the first two games before Reno won three of the final four meetings, including a 6-0 shutout in the series finale. Both teams scored 30 runs during the first series and OKC hit six homers while holding Reno to two home runs. Andre Lipcius led OKC with eight hits while Hunter Feduccia and Austin Gauthier each had four RBI...Entering tonight, Reno has won five of the last six matchups, as well as six of the last eight...Oklahoma City won the 2023 season series, 9-3, and took six of the last seven games. OKC outscored the Aces, 108-83, last season and batted .340 as a team with 20 home runs in 12 games...Over a six-game series in Reno July 25-30, 2023, OKC scored 61 runs, including four games with at least 13 runs. However, OKC also allowed at least 11 runs in three games during the series...Last season's series victory against the Aces was OKC's first since the 2015 season, as OKC went 0-2-4 in season series with Reno from 2016-22...Prior to losses in the last three games in Reno, OKC had gone 10-2 in the team's previous 12 games at Greater Nevada Field.

June Swoon: OKC is 9-15 in June, which is tied for the worst record in the PCL with El Paso and Round Rock. Since the start of the 2021 season, this is only the third month OKC has lost at least 15 games, joining July 2021 (12-15) and August 2023 (10-17). OKC has not won fewer than 10 games in a month since May 2021 when the team went 9-14.

Close Calls: OKC has lost three consecutive games by two runs or less and is now 1-7 in its last eight games decided by two runs or less. Each of OKC's last five losses have now been by one or two runs (eight total runs), and so far in June, OKC is 2-10 in games decided by two runs or less...Through 78 games overall for OKC this season, 42 have been decided by two runs or less (53.8 percent) as OKC has played the most games decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season, going 18-24. OKC's 24 combined losses in those close games are most in the league...In 2023, OKC played in 68 games decided by two runs or less, going 40-28 in those games.

The Rundown: OKC scored one run last night and has been held to three total runs over the last two games after scoring a combined 20 runs over the previous three games. It's the team's lowest two-game run total since May 16-17 at Sacramento (1 R). Last night was the fourth time in the last seven games OKC scored three runs or less and third time in the last six games to tally no more than two runs...OKC has plated a run in just three of 18 innings the last two nights, and over the last 15 innings, OKC has scored two runs, both on solo homers...OKC's offense went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Friday night the team is 0-for-the-last-17 with RISP going back to Wednesday night. Over the team's last 12 losses, OKC is 17-for-106 (.160) with runners in scoring position...Last night was the 20th time this season OKC scored two or fewer runs in a game (0-20). It was also the 13th time this season OKC scored one run or less, something that happened nine times all of last season.

Arm Action: On Friday, the OKC pitching staff yielding four or fewer runs for the third time in four games this series at hitter-friendly Greater Nevada Field. Last night was also the sixth time in seven games OKC kept the opposition to four or fewer runs following a stretch during which the team allowed eight or more runs in four of the previous six games...Over the last seven games (since June 21), OKC has allowed a league-low 58 hits, owns the lowest ERA in the PCL (3.75) and has allowed the second-fewest runs (30 R), but OKC's two wins during the stretch are tied for fewest in the league...Friday marked the 10th time this season OKC allowed three or fewer runs in a loss and 16th loss when allowing four or fewer runs. In 2023, OKC lost 14 times all season when holding opponents to four or fewer runs and just three times when allowing three or fewer runs.

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City's lone run Friday came via a solo home run by Chris Owings in the ninth inning. OKC has now homered in six straight games, hitting seven homers, after hitting just one home run over the previous four games. OKC has also now homered in eight consecutive road games, hitting 14 homers over the stretch that included four games in Sugar Land and the first four games of the current series in Reno...OKC has hit 33 home runs over 24 games in June, and overall this season, OKC's 105 home runs are fourth-most in the PCL. Now 68 of OKC's 105 total homers this season have come on the road (43 G) - the second-most homers in the league for an away team...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 20 home runs, while Andre Lipcius ranks tied for second in the league with 18 homers...On the other hand, Reno homered last night as well and has hit seven homers through the first four games of the series, including four home runs Wednesday. OKC has now allowed at least one home run in a season-high 10 straight games (17 HR). OKC last allowed a home run in 10 consecutive games as part of a 10-game stretch April 30-May 10, 2023 (16 HR). OKC last allowed a home run in 11 consecutive games as part of a 14-game stretch Sept. 9-24, 2022 (20 HR)...OKC has allowed 72 total home runs this season - tied for fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has already allowed 34 home runs through 24 games in June - third-most in the PCL - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games), and 47.2 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 24 games. OKC has now allowed at least one homer in 12 of the last 13 games, for a total of 21 home runs...Of Reno's 19 runs scored this series, 12 of them have scored on the Aces' seven home runs.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a walk last night and over the last three games is 6-for-10 with three extra-base hits and three walks, reaching base in seven nine of 13 plate appearances...Over his last five games, Gauthier is 8-for-18 with four extra-base hits...He leads OKC with 19 walks in 22 games this month - third-most in the league in June - and since joining OKC May 7, Gauthier ranks fourth in the PCL with 31 walks.

Drew Up: Drew Avans had Friday off but has reached base in 22 consecutive games for the longest active on-base streak in the league and OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024, trailing only Trey Sweeney's 27-game on-base streak to start the season. During the stretch that started May 31, Avans is batting .315 (29x92) with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 13 walks and 22 runs scored. Avans last reached base in more than 22 games as part of a 50-game on-base streak from June 11-Aug. 14, 2022 - the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (222) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 408 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (401) and fifth in doubles (75)...Through his first 21 games of June, Avans is bating .326 (28x86) with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. His 28 hits this month and 20 runs scored in June lead OKC...Avans leads the Minors with 67 runs scored. He is also tied for first in the PCL with seven triples, while his 25 stolen bases are fourth, his 41 walks are fifth and his 86 hits are sixth.

Around the Horn: With losses each of the last three nights, OKC is now 2-7 in its last nine road games. Overall, OKC is 22-21 on the road, but is 4-8 on the road in June and 11-14 since May 10 following an 11-7 start in road games. In 2023, OKC went 48-27 on the road and did not lose its 21st road game until Aug. 17 at Salt Lake...Ryan Ward singled last night to extend his on-base streak to 16 games - the longest of his pro career. During the streak, which started June 11, Ward is 18-for-62 (.290) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, eight walks and 10 runs scored...Jonathan Araúz went 1-for-4 Friday and is 9-for-27 over his last seven games....In the team's last three losses, OKC has left 28 runners on base and has 46 runners left on base in the last five losses. OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 621 runners left on base this season...Kody Hoese had OKC's lone multi-hit game last night and ranks third on the team this season with 21 multi-hit games.

