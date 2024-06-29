Space Cowboys Walk-off Rainiers

June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-35) blew their 16th save opportunity of the season, allowing two runs in the ninth to fall to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-28) by a score of 3-2, Saturday at Constellation Field.

Tacoma took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run triple from Jason Vosler, all the runs either team would score against the opposing starter. Colton Gordon settled in for Sugar Land, allowing just the two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over his 5.0 innings worked.

On the other side, Emerson Hancock lowered his ERA to 1.64 on the year, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out two over that span.

Hancock was followed by Matt Bowman who finished off the sixth without allowing a run, but couldn't make it through the seventh the same way. Luke Berryhill used an RBI single to get the Space Cowboys on the board and cut Tacoma's lead in half, at 2-1.

It stayed 2-1 until the ninth, when Jesus Bastidas singled in two runs to walk-off the Rainiers and take a 3-2 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES: Samad Taylor increased his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the ninth inning. The utility-man went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .255 on the season with the Rainiers. Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in, giving him a team-leading 23 multi-hit games and 17 multi-RBI games. Brett de Geus blew his fourth save of the year and second of the series tonight, allowing two runs in the ninth to lose the game.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play the series finale of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.