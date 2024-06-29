Kaiser's Walk-off, Two-Run Double Propels Isotopes to 12-11 Win in 11 Innings

June 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth frame, the Isotopes plated two tallies to tie the contest, sending it to extra-innings. After both teams scored single runs in the 10 th, Salt Lake brought home one run in its half of the 11 th. Albuquerque, in the bottom half of the frame, then drew two walks to load the bases, bringing Connor Kaiser to the plate who laced a walk-off, two-run double, propelling the Isotopes to a 12-11 triumph in 11 innings Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Tonight's walk-off triumph is the Isotopes' fourth of the season (last: June 1 vs. Oklahoma City, 10-9). The Isotopes have scored double-digit runs in three of their four walk-off victories. The four walk-off wins matches last season's total.

-It's also the eighth all-time walk-off against the Bees and first since June 18, 2022, in game one of a doubleheader, a 6-5 victory on a Jonathan Morales RBI single in the 7 th inning.

-The Isotopes trailed 5-0 after two innings, making tonight's win the largest comeback victory of the season (previous: four, June 1 vs. Oklahoma City, 10-9).

-The win improves Albuquerque to 1-2 in extra innings on the year and 1-0 at home. It's the first extra-inning game at Isotopes Park since Sept. 11, 2022, when the Isotopes claimed a 7-6 victory over El Paso.

-The Isotopes move to 7-14 in one-run games and 5-6 at home. The club has won two of its last three one-run contests. It's the first one-run victory at home since June 1 (last: vs. Oklahoma City, 10-9).

-Tonight was the 83 rd time in Isotopes Park history both clubs scored double-digit runs and fifth in 2024 (last: May 17 vs. Sugar Land, 14-12 loss). The club is 1-4 in such contests.

- In his first rehab start with Albuquerque, Rockies right-hander German Marquez tossed 0.2 innings and allowed four runs on four hits, one homer and one walk and one strikeout. He threw 33 pitches, 20 strikes, with an average fastball velocity of 96.0 MPH.

-The Isotopes allowed four runs in the first frame, tied for the second-most tallies (two times) allowed in the opening inning (most: five, twice: April 7 at Oklahoma City and May 3 vs. Round Rock). For the year, the club has yielded 63 runs in the first inning, the fourth-most in Triple-A.

-Albuquerque belted two home runs on the night and have homered in 15-straight games (27 during stretch), three off the franchise record of 18-straight from Aug. 9-28, 2022.

-The Isotopes stretch of 14-consecutive games without allowing double-digit runs came to an end. It was the longest streak since 19-straight from Aug. 23-Sept. 19, 2023.

-Since 2022, the Isotopes are 19-6 against the Bees in Albuquerque.

- Greg Jones matched a season-high with three hits on the night (also: April 20 at El Paso), including a solo home run, for his eight multi-hit game of the year and second three-hit contest. Has a seven-game hit streak. It was his second homer off a lefty in 2024. Has homered in two-straight games for the second time since June 17. Over his last six games since being sent to Albuquerque, is slashing .444/.500/.852 with five multi-hit games, a triple, three homers and five RBI. Has reached in 19-straight starts for Albuquerque, compiling a .317/.398/.573 slash line with four doubles, a triple, five homers and nine RBI.

- Hunter Stovall extended his season-high hit streak to 11 games with a single. During the stretch, he is slashing .400/.462/.622 with seven multi-hit games, four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and six walks. It's the second-longest active hitting streak in the PCL (longest: Will Wagner, 12, Sugar Land). It's his longest hit streak since a 12-gamer with Double-A Hartford (Aug. 23-Sept. 7, 2022).

- Connor Kaiser tallied his eighth multi-hit game of the year and second-straight, his first back-to-back multi-hit games of the year. Has recorded doubles in two-straight contests for the third time in 2024. His three RBI established a season high.

-Drew Romo collected three singles for his 19 th multi-hit game of the year and eighth three-hit contest and second in his last five games. Has a hit in five of his last six games (9x25, .360, with a double, two homers and six RBI).

- Trevor Boone registered three hits, including a single, double and homer, for his fifth multi-hit game of the year and second three-hit game (also: June 15 vs. El Paso).

- Jimmy Herron extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single. During the stretch, he is slashing .290/.313/.419 with a double, homer and five RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Salt Lake meet for game five tomorrow at 6:35 pm from RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the hill while the Bees are slated to start Andrew Wantz. Tomorrow is also Dukes Retro Night with the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place pre-game. Postgame fireworks are also scheduled (weather permitting).

