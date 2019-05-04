Saturday Night's Fireflies Game Suspended by Rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tonight's game at Segra Park between the Fireflies and the visiting Lexington Legends has been suspended due to rain and storms.

The Fireflies will resume tonight's game on Sunday, May 5 at 12:30pm. The regularly-scheduled game will be a seven-inning tilt and will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for a future Fireflies game during the 2019 regular season. This exchange must happen at the Fireflies ticket office and is based on availability.

For more information, please contact the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487.

