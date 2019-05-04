Fireflies Game Notes: May 4 vs. Lexington (Game 28)

Columbia Fireflies (8-19) vs. Lexington Legends (13-14)

RHP Bryce Hutchinson (1-0, 2.93) vs. LHP Kris Bubic (3-0, 1.86)

Sat., May 4, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 28

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped their fifth straight in a 5-2 loss to the defending South Atlantic League champions. Willy Taveras, Andrew Mitchell, and Ezequiel Zabaleta combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound. However, the offense struggled, only mustering four hits, none of which went for extra bases. Columbia put together a late-inning rally, but left the tying run at the plate in the ninth.

TWICE IS NICE: Andrew Mitchell continued his impressive start to the season on Friday. He accomplished the rare feat of striking out four batters in a single inning, pushing his season punchout total to 19.

EMPLOYEES OF THE MONTH: Ronny Mauricio (.286) led all hitters in batting average and Simeon Woods-Richardson led all starters in ERA (1.23) in the month of April. Mauricio led the team in hits (26) and tallied three doubles. Woods-Richardson didn't walk a single batter in five starts (14.2 IP). The right-hander posted 22 strikeouts also.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

