Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

May 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns continue their four-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 6:05 p.m. at SRP Park. Hagerstown sends RHP Jake Irvin (0-3, 8.24 ERA) to the bump, while Augusta's RHP Jesus Ozoria (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts his second South Atlantic League game.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

QUALITY CATE GETS FOURTH CONSECUTIVE IN 4-2 WIN: Tim Cate earned his second win of the season with his fourth quality start of 2019 in a 4-2 victory over Augusta at SRP Park Friday evening. The lefty starter twirled six innings while allowing just three hits and one run. Meanwhile, he fanned a career-high eight batters in the performance, increasing his season total to a team-leading 39. After trading runs in the home half of the first and the top of the second, the two teams were knotted up 1-1 until the seventh frame. Cody Wilson broke the tie with a triple to score Tyler Cropley. After that, reliever Tyler Schimpf walked the bases loaded, issued a wild pitch to score Wilson and give the Suns some insurance before walking Justin Connell to plate Kyle Marinconz and give the Suns a 4-1 lead. Jhonatan German closed out the game with a hitless ninth where he struck out the side to earn his third save of the season.

QUALITY CATE: The University of Connecticut-product has now issued four consecutive quality starts dating back to April 16. In that time frame, the Suns are 2-2, but he has worked 24 innings, allowing just four runs (1.50 ERA) while fanning 27 batters. The southpaw also leads the Suns in ERA (1.62), WHIP (0.90), wins (2), strikeouts (39) and innings pitched (33.1). The 2018 second round pick pitched in four games for Hagerstown last year and fininshed with 19 strikeouts in 21 innings to pair with a 5.57 ERA.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more April 12 and continued the stretch Friday. Over those 18 games, Lara has earned 28 hits in 77 at-bats, good for a .364 average over that span. The infielder has also has hit three homers and driven in 15 runs during that time. Lara now owns the longest hitting streak in the South Atlantic League this season. West Virginia's Jarred Kelenic ended his 17-game hitting streak for the Power yesterday. Kelenic finished 0-for-3 in the series debut against the Greensboro Grasshoppers last night, completing his streak at 17-games with an average of .435 since April 11. While passing Kelenic, Lara now holds the longest streak in both Minor League and Major League baseball in 2019. The longest hitting streak in the South Atlantic League in 2018 belonged to Raphael Gladu, who hit in 23-consecutive games for the Columbia Fireflies from May 9-June 9, 2018.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: While Justin Connell didn't join the Suns until April 15, his presence has certainly been felt since being activated from Extended Spring Training. The 2017 11th round pick from Platation Florida has the 2nd-highest batting average on the team, a .327 mark and he has shown off some power this year two, driving in 12 RBI and hitting six doubles, good for second and third on the Hagerstown roster. Connell is hitting with a slash line of .327/.439/.500 in 16 games in the South Atlantic League.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs Wednesday, Lara now has hit five of his team-high six homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his six homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year. In the four games that Lara played against the Tourists prior to this series at McCormick Field, he knocked a pair of homers and drove in four runs.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.