Drive End Skid in 7-3 Win over Charleston

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first inning for a come-from-behind 7-3 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night at Fluor Field in the Battle of the Palmetto State Rivalry Series, presented by Spinx. The win not only ended a five-game skid for the Drive but snapped a five-game winning streak for the RiverDogs.

Charleston (15-14) opened up a lead with three runs in the first. Josh Stowers doubled to left to score one and Josh Breaux hit a two-run home run to put the visiting team ahead 3-0.

Greenville (12-16) started its comeback with a run in the second, before taking the lead with three runs in the third. Triston Casas led off the second with a double to right and scored two batters on an RBI groundout by Kervin Suarez.

In the third, back-to-back walks to Grant Williams and Cole Brannen put two on for Marino Campana, who singled to center to score Williams. Two batters later, Devlin Granberg singled on a hard-hit ball up the middle, scoring Brannen, before moving to second on an error, putting runners at second and third. Casas then brought home Campana with an RBI groundout to put the Drive in front, 4-3.

Greenville added a lone run in the fifth with a solo home run off the bat of Granberg, his second of the season. The Drive then tacked on two more in the seventh, coming on an RBI triple by Jordan Wren and a sac fly by Granberg for his third RBI of the night.

Meanwhile, the Drive bullpen was outstanding in the victory, working 5.1 innings without allowing a hit. Angel Padron (1-1) earned the win, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings and striking out three while issuing a lone walk. Yoan Aybar and Rio Gomez worked scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, combining for five strikeouts against one walk.

Charleston starter Alexander Vizcaino (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Granberg led the Drive on the night, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a run and three RBI. Wren added a triple, a run and RBI, while Casas contributed a double, a run and RBI.

The Drive and RiverDogs will square off in game three of the series on Sunday at 3:05 PM. Righty Chris Machamer (1-0, 2.84) heads to the hill for the Drive, taking on righty Luis Medina for Charleston (0-2, 9.64).

