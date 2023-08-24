Sasaki Logs Six RBIs in Hot Rods' 14-11 Shootout Loss

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Shane Sasaki drove in six runs including a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the second, but the Bowling Green Bootleggers (29-22, 60-52) were out-hit 14-11 by the Winston-Salem Dash (22-28, 56-57) to lose by a score of 14-11 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Winston-Salem offense exploded for five runs in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Jeff Hakanson, highlighted by a three-run double from Michael Turner.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first off Winston-Salem starter Josimar Cousin. Sasaki singled and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Xavier Isaac, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the second, Hunter Haas led off with a double and moved up to third on a single from Jeffry Parra. Blake Robertson doubled, moving Parra to third and scoring Haas to make it 5-3. After Chandler Simpson walked to load the bases, Sasaki launched a grand slam to center, putting the Bootleggers up 7-5.

The Dash tied it in the top of the third with a two-run homer off Hakanson from Troy Claunch.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the top of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon. Mario Camiletti led off with a walk and moved up to second on a single from Brooks Baldwin. Shawn Goosenburg singled, moving Baldwin to third and scoring Camilletti to make it 8-7. After Turner walked, Bryce Willits drove in Goosenburg and Baldwin on a two RBI single to put the Dash up 10-7. Wes Kath made it an 11-7 game by scoring Turner from second on a base hit to left.

The Bootleggers scored again against Dash reliever Andrew Dalquist in the bottom of the seventh. Isaac doubled and moved up to third on a single from Willy Vasquez. A fielding error committed by the left fielder Camilletti allowed Isaac to score on the Vasquez single, making it an 11-8 game.

After Winston-Salem plated three runs in the top of the eighth, Bowling Green responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Sasaki recorded a two RBI single and Chandler Simpson scored from third on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 14-11.

The Bootleggers bats were shut down in the ninth, losing by a score of 14-11.

Cole Duensing (1-0) earned the win, picking up a strikeout over a perfect frame. Vernon (6-3) took the loss, letting up four runs on four hits, three walks, and six strikeouts over 3.1 innings of work. Johnny Ray collected the save, striking out one in a scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP J.J. Goss (5-5, 5.56), while RHP Juan Carela (2-5, 3.41) takes the ball for the Dash.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

