IronBirds Hold off Renegades, 2-1

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In another low-scoring affair, the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-1 on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

For the third straight game, Aberdeen scored the game's first run. After Brock Selvidge retired the first nine batters of the game, Elio Prado led off the fourth with a single. Carter Young then singled before a groundout to second moved both runners into scoring position with two outs. A wild pitch from Selvidge (2-1) scored Prado to push the IronBirds in front 1-0.

The lead didn't last long as Hudson Valley tied the game at one in the bottom of the fourth. Alexander Vargas singled to begin the frame before the next batter, Antonio Gómez, doubled home Vargas to tie the game at one. Juan Nuñez then retired the next three men to leave Gómez in scoring position and keep the game tied.

On the second pitch of the sixth inning, Luis Valdez crushed a solo home run over the left field wall against Selvidge to hand the lead back to Aberdeen at 2-1.

After Logan Rinehart (1-0) retired the 'Gades in order in the fifth, Jake Lyons allowed just two hits the rest of the way in the final four frames to pick up his second save of the season. Gómez flew out to the warning track in right field to end the contest.

Out of the bullpen for Hudson Valley, Cole Ayers struck out four in 1.2 scoreless innings and Luis Velasquez punched out a pair in the ninth. Over the last two games, the Renegades bullpen has allowed just one hit while striking out 15 in 7.2 scoreless innings.

With a walk in the second inning, Ben Cowles extended his on-base streak to 36 games to pass Emeel Salem for a new franchise record that was previously set in 2007.

The Renegades and IronBirds continue their six-game series on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Hudson Valley will send RHP Leonardo Pestana (0-0, 5.40) to the hill opposite of RHP Zach Peek (MiLB Rehab) for Aberdeen.

Renegades Record:

64-53, 25-26

